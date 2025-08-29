Photos: PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit

During his visit to Japan from August 29 to 30, Modi will hold summit talks with his Japanese PM Ishiba.

PM Modi in Japan
In this image released on Aug. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival at a hotel, in Tokyo, Japan. (PMO via PTI Photo)

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

“PM Narendra Modi has landed in Tokyo, Japan. PM will be holding wide-ranging discussions with PM Shigeru Ishiba later in the evening to advance the India-Japan partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said his visit to Japan will be an opportunity to strengthen civilisational bonds and cultural ties between the two countries.

“We would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past 11 years,” Modi said.

PM Modi in Japan
In this image released on Aug. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former prime minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga during a meeting, in Tokyo, Japan. (PMO via PTI Photo)
PM Modi in Japan
In this image released on Aug. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during the India-Japan Economic Forum, in Tokyo, Japan. (PMO via PTI Photo)

“We would endeavour to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and semiconductors,” he added.

From Japan, Modi will travel to China on a two-day visit to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.

“I am confident that my visits to Japan and China would further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development,” he said.

