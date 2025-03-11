Photos: PM Modi arrives in Mauritius, receives ceremonial welcome

Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Mauritius where he will attend the island nation’s national day celebrations as the chief guest and hold meetings with the country’s top leadership.

“Landed in Mauritius. I am grateful to my friend, PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors,” Modi posted on X.

Landed in Mauritius. I am grateful to my friend, PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors.



Today, I… pic.twitter.com/Vv2BJNswbT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2025

“Today, I will be meeting President Dharam Gokhool, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and addressing a community programme in the evening,” the post said.

In this image by PMO on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Mauritius counterpart Navin Ramgoolam as he receives a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival, in Mauritius. (PMO via PTI Photo)

In this handout image provided on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by his Mauritius counterpart Navin Ramgoolam upon his arrival in Mauritius. (PTI Photo)

In this image by PMO on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Mauritius. (PMO via PTI Photo)

He was welcomed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport by his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam with a garland.

Ramgoolam was joined by the Deputy Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Mauritius, Speaker of the National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition, Foreign Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Chairperson of Grand Port District Council and many others.

There were a total of 200 dignitaries present to welcome Modi.

During the visit at the invitation of Ramgoolam, the two countries will sign several pacts providing for cooperation in the areas of capacity building, trade and tackling cross-border financial crimes.

Before leaving for Mauritius, Modi on Monday said that his visit would open a “new and bright” chapter in the ties between the two nations.

Modi will call on the president of Mauritius, meet the prime minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in the island nation.

He will also interact with the members of the Indian community, and inaugurate the civil service college and the area health centre, both built with India’s grant assistance.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said he was looking forward to engaging with the leadership of Mauritius to elevate “our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples”.

A contingent of Indian armed forces will participate in the celebrations on Wednesday along with a warship of the Indian Navy and the Akash Ganga skydiving team of the Indian Air Force.

“Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African Continent. We are connected by history, geography and culture,” Modi said.

“Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths,” he said.

The prime minister said the close and historical people-to-people connection between the two sides is a source of shared pride.

Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015.

India is amongst the largest trading partners of Mauritius, a former British and French colony that gained independence in 1968.

A key reason for the special ties is the fact that Indian-origin people comprise nearly 70 per cent of the island nation’s population of 1.2 million (12 lakhs).

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, India on Saturday said it supports the island nation in its efforts to reach a mutually beneficial deal with the UK over the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean.

The issue is expected to figure in Modi’s talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Ramgoolam.

In October last year, the UK announced its decision to hand over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius after more than half a century under a historic agreement.