New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Christmas celebrations at Union Minister George Kurian’s residence here on Thursday.

“Attended the Christmas celebrations at the residence of Union Minister Shri George Kurian Ji. Also interacted with eminent members of the Christian community,” Modi said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Christmas celebrations at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

