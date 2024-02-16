Photos: PM Modi in Haryana

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2024 6:44 pm IST
Rewari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal and others visits an exhibition of various development projects, in Rewari district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Rewari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal and others visits an exhibition of various development projects, in Rewari district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Rewari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects, in Rewari district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Rewari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and others visits an exhibition of various development projects, in Rewari district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2024 6:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button