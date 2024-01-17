Photos: PM Modi in Kerala

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 17th January 2024 5:47 pm IST
Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit at Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple, in Thrissur district, Kerala, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)
* Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with artists who performed ‘Malayalam Ramayan’ at Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple, in Thrissur district, Kerala, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Kochi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and V. Muraleedharan, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Kochi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Kochi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people gathered for his welcome upon his arrival at Thriprayar, in Thrissur district, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people gathered for his welcome upon his arrival at Thriprayar, in Thrissur district, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Thrissur: People gathered to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Thriprayar, in Thrissur district, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)

