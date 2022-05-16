Photos: PM Modi in Lumbini

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th May 2022 2:08 pm IST
Lumbini: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba at the sacred Maya Devi Temple, Lumbini. (PTI Photo)
Lumbini: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba at the sacred Maya Devi Temple, Lumbini. (PTI Photo)
Lumbini: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the sacred Maya Devi Temple, Lumbini. (PTI Photo)
Lumbini: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba perform ‘shilanyas’ ceremony of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage. (PTI Photo)
Lumbini: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba during the foundation ceremony of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage, in Lumbini. (PTI Photo)
Lumbini: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, in Lumbini. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button