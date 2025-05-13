Photos: PM Modi travels to Adampur air base, interacts with soldiers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan.

Modi said on X, “Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.”

Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation. pic.twitter.com/RYwfBfTrV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025

In this image released by @narendramodi via X on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets armed forces personnel at the Adampur air base in Punjab. (@narendramodi via PTI Photo)

In this image released by @narendramodi via X on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit at the Adampur air base in Punjab. (@narendramodi via PTI Photo)

In this screenshot from a video via PMO on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets armed forces personnel at the Adampur air base in Punjab. (PMO via PTI Photo)

In this screenshot from a video via PMO on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets armed forces personnel at the Adampur air base in Punjab. (PMO via PTI Photo)

The prime minister’s visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.

India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to stop military actions. India has, however, made it clear it has merely paused its operation and its future actions will be guided by Pakistan’s conduct.