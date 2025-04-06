Photos: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new Pamban bridge in TN

PM also flagged off a Coast Guard ship which passed under the bridge.

Inauguration of Pamban Sea Bridge in TN
In this screengrab from a video posted by PM India website on April 6, 2025, a Coast Guard ship passes under the newly-inaugurated Pamban sea bridge during its flag off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. (PM India via PTI Photo)

Rameswaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pamban sea bridge, providing rail link between Rameswaram island and the mainland and flagged off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service here.

The PM also flagged off a Coast Guard ship which passed under the bridge.

The bridge is all set to improve connectivity to this spiritual destination flocked by devotees throughout the year from across the country. Built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, this is India’s first vertical sea-lift bridge.

Inauguration of Pamban Sea Bridge in TN
In this screengrab from a video posted by PM India website on April 6, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others during the inauguration of the Pamban sea bridge and flagging off of the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. (PM India via PTI Photo)
Inauguration of Pamban Sea Bridge in TN
The new Pamban Bridge ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. (@AshwiniVaishnaw via PTI Photo)
Inauguration of Pamban Sea Bridge in TN
In this screengrab from a video posted by PM India website on April 6, 2025, a train passes on the newly-inaugurated Pamban sea bridge during the flagging off of the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. (PM India via PTI Photo)

Spanning 2.08 kilometers, the bridge comprises 99 spans and a 72.5-meter-long vertical lift span that can be raised up to 17 meters, allowing the smooth passage of large ships while ensuring seamless train operations.

The bridge features stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade paint, and fully welded joints, enhancing durability while reducing maintenance requirements.

Its foundation is supported by 333 piles and 101 piers/pile caps, designed for dual rail tracks and future expansion. The use of polysiloxane paint protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment. This bridge is a remarkable blend of tradition and technology.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, TN Governor R N Ravi, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, among others were present.

On his arrival from Sri Lanka, Modi was accorded a warm welcome by Ravi, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, Union Minister of state, L Murugan, BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai, senior BJP leaders including H Raja and Vanathi Srinivasan.

