Photos: Polluted Yamuna river

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 25th June 2022 2:24 pm IST
New Delhi: Men look for recyclable materials in the polluted waters of River Yamuna, near ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: The polluted waters of River Yamuna, near ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: People perform rituals in the polluted waters of River Yamuna, near ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Volunteers participate in a cleanliness drive along the polluted banks of River Yamuna, near ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: A man searches for recyclable material in the polluted waters of River Yamuna, near ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: A man participates in a cleanliness drive at the polluted bank of River Yamuna, near ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

