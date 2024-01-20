Photos: Preps for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Ayodhya: A worker shows freshly-prepared 'laddoos', ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ayodhya: PAC bandsmen at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Ayodhya: A sand artist sculpts a model, ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Ayodhya: Labourers decorate the premises of Ram Mandir, ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ayodhya: Nemaram Prajapati, ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)
Ayodhya: Devotees on a cold winter morning, ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ayodhya: Sand artists sculpt a model depicting Lord Hanuman with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Ayodhya: Devotees at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

