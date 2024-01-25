Photos: Project Veer Gatha 3.0 winners felicitation

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th January 2024 7:11 pm IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan during the felicitation ceremony of winners of project Veer Gatha 3.0, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_25_2024_000250B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA DEFENCE PRO** New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan during the felicitation ceremony of winners of project Veer Gatha 3.0, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA DEFENCE PRO** New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the felicitation ceremony of winners of project Veer Gatha 3.0, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA DEFENCE PRO** New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the felicitation ceremony of winners of project Veer Gatha 3.0, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th January 2024 7:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button