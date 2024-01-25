Photos: Project Veer Gatha 3.0 winners felicitation

**EDS: IMAGE VIA DEFENCE PRO** New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan during the felicitation ceremony of winners of project Veer Gatha 3.0, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) **EDS: IMAGE VIA DEFENCE PRO** New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the felicitation ceremony of winners of project Veer Gatha 3.0, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) **EDS: IMAGE VIA DEFENCE PRO** New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the felicitation ceremony of winners of project Veer Gatha 3.0, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)