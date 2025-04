Hyderabad: The area near Makkah Masjid witnessed a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act following Friday prayers.

Protestors held placards and banners condemning the Act which was passed by Parliament recently.

A protest was also held at Jama Masjid in Darulshifa, Hyderabad.

Following Friday prayers, demonstrators demanded the rollback of the Waqf Amendment Act.

