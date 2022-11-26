Photos: PSLVC-54 launch

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 26th November 2022 2:32 pm IST
Sriharikota: PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Sriharikota: People witness the launch of PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

