Photos: Rahul Gandhi begins two-day Gujarat visit

Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday morning as part of his two-day Gujarat visit, during which he will hold meetings with party leaders with a focus on the 2027 assembly elections.

After his arrival at the airport here, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha headed Gujarat Congress’ headquarters in the Paldi area of the city.

He first met senior party leaders, including former state Congress presidents, and former leaders of opposition in the assembly, said the party in a statement.

Later in the day, he will attend a meeting with members of the state political affairs committee.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Political Affairs Committee meeting of Gujarat Congress, at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AICC via PTI Photo)

