Raebareli: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi kickstarted a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency of Rae Bareli and the adjoining Amethi.

He is scheduled to visit Amethi on Wednesday.

In this image posted by @INCIndia via X on April 29, 2025, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi unveils the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, in Rae Bareli. (@INCIndia on X via PTI Photo)

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha landed at the Lucknow airport in the morning to a grand welcome by state Congress chief Ajay Rai, Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma and other leaders. He then travelled to Rae Bareli by road.