KTR invites Rahul Gandhi to witness ‘wreck’ Congress caused in Telangana

Hyderabad: Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana for the Bharat Summit 2025, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) suggested a list of places for the former to visit.

The list included places affected by the policies of the Telangana government since the Congress came to power in the state, including Kancha Gachibowli Land, Lagcherla and the SLBC tunnel collapse site in Nagarkurnool.

It is to be noted that violence broke out in Lagcherla under Kodangal constituency in Vikarabad district, where the Telangana government planned to build a Pharma City.

The Kancha Gachibowli land issue arose from the state government’s plan to auction the 400-acre land, which led to a massive protest by students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) who demanded protection of biodiversity in the area.

Despite protests, parts of the land were cleared using bulldozers before the Supreme Court intervened and ordered a stay.

In Nagarkurnool, the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapsed on February 22. Eight workers were trapped in the tunnel. Rescue efforts have been underway for two months; two dead bodies were recovered and handed over to their respective families.

The BRS working president highlighted a few other issues in Telangana and sought Gandhi’s attention to those. “I hope you have a ‘wonderful’ time hearing about the wreck your party brought on to my state of Telangana!” KTR said in a post on X.