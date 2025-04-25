Photos: RCB beat RR by 11 runs

Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood scalped four wickets in a brilliant fast-bowling spell to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Chasing 206 for a win, RR made 194 for 9 in 20 overs to lose their fifth match on the trot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for RR with 49, while Dhruv Jurel chipped in with 47.

For RCB, Hazlewood (4/33), Krunal Pandya (2/31), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/50) and Yash Dayal (1/33) were the wicket takers.

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Rajasthan Royals’ Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Josh Hazlewood with teammate celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal struck fifties to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru post 205 for 5.

Kohli (70 off 42 balls) and Padikkal’s (50 off 27 balls) second wicket stand of 95 runs was the highlight of the RCB innings after being invited to bat.

Later, Tim David (23) and Jitesh Sharma (19 not out) took charge to take RCB past the 200-run mark.