Photos: Republic Day celebrations in UP

Moradabad: School students perform during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in Moradabad, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: School students march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, outside Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: Artists perform during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, outside Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI01_26_2024_000260B)
Lucknow: Artists perform during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, outside Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: Artists dressed as Hindu deities Ram and Lakshman during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, outside Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, outside Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: Jal Jeevan Mission tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, outside Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: A tableau of Information & Public Relations Department of UP Govt. on display during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, outside Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Moradabad: School students perform during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in Moradabad, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)

