Amritsar: After a gap of 12 days, the beating retreat ceremony resumed on Tuesday at the joint check post of the Punjab Frontier, Attari here.

The retreat ceremony was held for media personnel whereas the general public was not allowed at the ceremony.

Attari: A BSF personnel during a retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The Border Security Force (BSF) has said the public flag-lowering retreat ceremony at three locations in Punjab along the Pakistan frontier will begin on Wednesday, about two weeks after it was stopped following Operation Sindoor. (PTI Photo)

During the flag lowering ceremony, there were no handshakes exercise between the Border Security Force troops and Pakistani Rangers while international gates on both sides remained shut.