Knowing that the person you’ve fallen in love with is the one you want to spend the rest of your life with, is the most secure and beautiful feeling in the world. Planning the ideal proposal has evolved from generation to generation. Therefore, if you have any plans to pop the question to your significant other soon, here is a list of places where Bollywood celebrities planned the perfect proposal for their partners and even you can set proposal trends just like they did!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Masai Mara

Alia Bhatt’s husband Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her at Masai Mara in Kenya. The 29-year-old actor made this revelation during her recent appearance on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. (Source: Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan: Paris

Saif Ali Khan firstly popped the question to Kareena Kapoor Khan at a bar in Paris, and later in front of the Notre Dame Church on the same trip. (Source: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Greece

Global diva Priyanka Chopra was proposed to by her husband Nick Jonas on their vacation to Crete in Greece. (Source: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja: New York

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand started dating in 2017. Anand got down on one knee on a street in New York to pop the question. (Source: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: Juhu Beach, Mumbai