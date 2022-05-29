Photos: Sanitary Pads vending machine at a college

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 29th May 2022 5:09 pm IST
Ranchi: Students of Santosh College of Teachers Training & Education use a vending machine to collect sanitary pads at Balsiring village, in Ranchi, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ranchi: Students of Snehkul Public High School use a vending machine to collect sanitary pads at Balsiring village, in Ranchi, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ranchi: Students of Santosh College of Teachers Training & Education show sanitary pads collected from a vending machine at Balsiring village, in Ranchi, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

