Photos: Saudi Arabia unveils designs for ‘Dream of the Desert’ luxury train

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) and the Italian hospitality company Arsenale have officially unveiled the final designs for the ‘Dream of the Desert’, the first five-star luxury train in the Middle East.

This milestone follows the 2024 agreement between SAR and Arsenale to bring this groundbreaking project to life.

Designed by architect and interior designer Aline Asmar d’Amman and her studio, Culture in Architecture, the train’s interiors draw inspiration from desert landscapes and traditional Saudi architecture. The design features exquisite craftsmanship, earthy tones, luxurious textiles, and intricate details, evoking iconic landmarks such as Hegra and Hail.

The train comprises 14 carriages, including 34 luxurious suites, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for travelers. Departing from Riyadh, it will traverse the Northern Railway network, allowing passengers to explore Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and stunning natural sites.

Onboard, guests will enjoy specially curated cultural programs developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, transforming the journey into an immersive celebration of Saudi traditions.

Set to launch by late 2026, Dream of the Desert is not just a luxury train—it symbolizes Saudi Arabia’s bold vision for the future of tourism.

Take a closer look at the designs: