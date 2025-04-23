Photos: Security in Pahalgam

Several prominent newspapers in Kashmir on Wednesday printed their front pages black to protest the brutal terrorist attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead in the Pahalgam hill resort the previous day.
The striking act of protest by the newspapers, each bearing powerful headlines in white or red, was a powerful public display of solidarity and grief, symbolising the collective sorrow felt by the residents and the media over the inhuman act.
Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.
Security has been beefed up across the valley, especially at vital tourist spots.