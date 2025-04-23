Photos: Security in Pahalgam

Several prominent newspapers in Kashmir on Wednesday printed their front pages black to protest the brutal terrorist attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead in the Pahalgam hill resort the previous day.

The striking act of protest by the newspapers, each bearing powerful headlines in white or red, was a powerful public display of solidarity and grief, symbolising the collective sorrow felt by the residents and the media over the inhuman act.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Security has been beefed up across the valley, especially at vital tourist spots.



Anantnag: Security personnel stand guard on a road wearing deserted look a day after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag, J & K, Wednesday morning, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_23_2025_RPT006B)

Anantnag: A security personnel checks a vehicle a day after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag, J & K, Wednesday morning, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_23_2025_000005B)

Srinagar: Lal Chowk market wears a deserted look during a strike call given by traders, transporters and other several organisations against the Pahalgam terror attacks, in Srinagar, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo/S Irfan) (PTI04_23_2025_000019B)

Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard at Lal Chowk market during a strike call given by traders, transporters and other several organisations against the Pahalgam terror attacks, in Srinagar, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo/S Irfan) (PTI04_23_2025_000012B)

Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard at a market during a strike call given by traders, transporters and other several organisations against the Pahalgam terror attacks, in Srinagar, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo/S Irfan) (PTI04_23_2025_000014B)

Jammu: Police block a road with concertina wire as security has been beefed up in view of Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Jammu, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_23_2025_000031B)

Jammu: Security forces personnel guard at a check point a day after Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Jammu, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_23_2025_000032B)

Indian security officers patrol a shopping area in Pahalgam a day after militants indiscriminately opened fire on tourists near the town, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. AP/PTI(AP04_23_2025_000022B)

