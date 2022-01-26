Photos: Srinagar wears a deserted look on Republic Day

Srinagar: Srinagar city wore a deserted look on India’s 73rd Republic day on Wednesday, as restrictions were in place in parts of the city especially around Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, and Lal Chowk where the tricolor was hoisted atop the Clock Tower.

A large number of troops were deployed in parts of Srinagar in order to avoid disruption of law and order. Shops, business establishments remained shut, public transport was off the road and mobile internet services were also discontinued in the city.

It is pertinent to mention that the tri-color was hoisted atop the Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) after several decades. Previously administration had denied permission to unfurl the Tri-color at Lal Chowk citing the sensitivity of the area.

Tri-color hoisted on Clock Tower, Lal chowk, Srinagar, Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Srinagar city wore a deserted look on the 26th of January, Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security Forces watching Republic Day function live from New Delhi in a temporary installed LED in Lal Chowk Srinagar, Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security forces remain guard outside the venue of the Republic Day function in Srinagar, Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security forces checking the ID card of a pedestrian on the 26th of January, Lal Chowk, Srinagar, Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Roads leading towards the clock tower were closed for civilian movement on 26th January, Lal Chowk, Srinagar, Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A bicycle rider turns back as the road leading towards the clock tower was closed, Lal Chowk, Srinagar, Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A CRPF personnel stands guard near clock tower where tricolor was hoisted, Lal Chowk, Srinagar, Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Roads leading towards the clock tower were closed for civilian movement, Lal Chowk, Srinagar, Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Amid tight security, tri-color was hoisted at Clock Tower, Lal Chowk, Srinagar, Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)