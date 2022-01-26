Photos: Srinagar wears a deserted look on Republic Day

Srinagar: Srinagar city wore a deserted look on India’s 73rd Republic day on Wednesday, as restrictions were in place in parts of the city especially around Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, and Lal Chowk where the tricolor was hoisted atop the Clock Tower.
A large number of troops were deployed in parts of Srinagar in order to avoid disruption of law and order. Shops, business establishments remained shut, public transport was off the road and mobile internet services were also discontinued in the city.
It is pertinent to mention that the tri-color was hoisted atop the Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) after several decades. Previously administration had denied permission to unfurl the Tri-color at Lal Chowk citing the sensitivity of the area.