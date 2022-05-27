Photos: Star cast of ‘The Miniaturist of Junagadh’ dazzles at screening

Directed by Kaushal Oza, ‘The Miniaturist of Junagadh’ is about, Husyn Naqqash (Naseeruddin Shah), an old artist, being forced to sell his ancestral house and relocate to Karachi, Pakistan. When the property’s buyer, the stern, stone-hearted Kishorilal (Raj Arjun), discovers Husyn is a well-known miniature painter, he devises a plan to obtain his priceless collection.As the whole star cast of ‘Miniaturist of Junagadh’ assembled at the screening hosted by Royal Stag Barrel Large Short Films, check out the different outfits of the actors at the event.