Photos: Star cast of ‘The Miniaturist of Junagadh’ dazzles at screening

The Miniaturist of Junagadh
The full star cast looked so jovial, as they could be seen happily posing for the camera. [Photo: ANI Photo]

Directed by Kaushal Oza, ‘The Miniaturist of Junagadh’ is about, Husyn Naqqash (Naseeruddin Shah), an old artist, being forced to sell his ancestral house and relocate to Karachi, Pakistan. When the property’s buyer, the stern, stone-hearted Kishorilal (Raj Arjun), discovers Husyn is a well-known miniature painter, he devises a plan to obtain his priceless collection.As the whole star cast of ‘Miniaturist of Junagadh’ assembled at the screening hosted by Royal Stag Barrel Large Short Films, check out the different outfits of the actors at the event.

The Miniaturist of Junagadh
Actor Sayani Gupta opted for a white coloured top teamed with a chained neckpiece and a sling bag, and she looked really cute and adorable. [Photo: ANI Photo]
The Miniaturist of Junagadh
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is the main lead, playing the miniaturist, Husyn Naqqash, also attended the screening. [Photo: ANI Photo]
The Miniaturist of Junagadh
Actor Rasika Dugal, who is playing the role of ‘Nurhayat’, Husyn Naqqash’s daughter, in the short film, donned a pink coloured satin shirt tucked in a vermilion coloured front slitted skirt, paired with silver neckpiece and earrings and looked really gorgeous. [Photo: ANI Photo]

