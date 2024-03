Hyderabad: During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims in Hyderabad offer Taraweeh prayers in Makkah Masjid and other mosques across the city. It is a special prayer that is offered after the Isha prayer during the holy month.

Some of the popularly known mosques in Hyderabad that attract large congregations for Taraweeh prayers include Makkah Masjid, Chowk Ke Masjid, Darul-Aman Function Hall, Qutub Shahi Masjid and Shahi Masjid.

Taraweeh prayers at Darul-Aman Function Hall

Taraweeh prayers at Makkah Masjid