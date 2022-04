In Hyderabad and other cities of India, Ramzan began on Sunday, April 3. The Taraweeh namaz in various mosques of the city began on the night of Saturday, April 2.

Taraweeh namaz is offered at Darul-Aman Function Hall

Maulana Rizwan Qureshi recite Taraweeh prayer at Makkah Masjid