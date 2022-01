Hyderabad: Bihar Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janatha Dal (RJD) Chief Tejaswi Yadav met with Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. IT Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed him and the leaders of RJD into the CM’s residence.

Photo posted on Twitter by @trspartyonline

Photo posted on Twitter by @trspartyonline

Photo posted on Twitter by @TelanganaCMO