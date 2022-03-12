Photos: Thousands of worshippers perform Friday prayers at two holy mosques

Riyadh: With the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, thousands of worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah offered Friday prayer without social distancing.
On March 5, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in the kingdom. This included scrapping social distancing among worshippers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. However, worshippers are required to wear face masks.
Ecstatic worshippers in the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukkarramah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Al-Munawarrah and all the mosques in the Kingdom lined up shoulder-to-shoulder to perform the Friday prayers.
Pilgrims from foreign countries continue to arrive after full capacity was restored. Photo: SPA