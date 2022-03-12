Photos: Thousands of worshippers perform Friday prayers at two holy mosques

Riyadh: With the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, thousands of worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah offered Friday prayer without social distancing.

On March 5, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in the kingdom. This included scrapping social distancing among worshippers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. However, worshippers are required to wear face masks.

Ecstatic worshippers in the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukkarramah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Al-Munawarrah and all the mosques in the Kingdom lined up shoulder-to-shoulder to perform the Friday prayers.

Here’s a look

The first Friday prayer in Makkah Al-Mukarramah after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, led by Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Awad Al-Juhani. Photo: SPA

Pilgrims from foreign countries continue to arrive after full capacity was restored. Photo: SPA

The first Friday prayer in Madinah Al-Munawarrah after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: SPA

Worshippers in Madinah Al-Munawarrah pray shoulder-to-shoulder. Photo: SPA

Makkah Mosque

فيديو | عضو هيئة كبار العلماء: حضور الصلاة في المسجد واجب على المسلم بعد رفع الإجراءات الاحترازية#برنامج_120#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/hKzy5JfVv6 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) March 11, 2022

Madinah Mosque