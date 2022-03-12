Photos: Thousands of worshippers perform Friday prayers at two holy mosques

Ecstatic worshippers in the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukkarramah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Al-Munawarrah and all the mosques in the Kingdom lined up shoulder-to-shoulder to perform the Friday prayers

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 12th March 2022 1:12 pm IST
Photos: Millions of worshippers performed Friday prayers at two holy mosques
Worshippers at Makkah's Grand Mosque gathered to perform Friday prayers. Photo: SPA

Riyadh: With the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, thousands of worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah offered Friday prayer without social distancing.

On March 5, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in the kingdom. This included scrapping social distancing among worshippers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. However, worshippers are required to wear face masks.



The first Friday prayer in Makkah Al-Mukarramah after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, led by  Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Awad Al-Juhani. Photo: SPA

Pilgrims from foreign countries continue to arrive after full capacity was restored. Photo: SPA

The first Friday prayer in Madinah Al-Munawarrah after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: SPA
Worshippers in Madinah Al-Munawarrah pray shoulder-to-shoulder. Photo: SPA

