Hyderabad: Demanding that the Narendra Modi-led government procure full paddy from the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers staged a dharna in New Delhi. Rakesh Singh Tikait, leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) joined the Telangana government’s fight.

Telangana CM KCR at the protest in Delhi (Photo: TRS party on Twitter)

Telangana IT minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao at the protest in Delhi. (Telangana CM KCR at the protest in Delhi (Photo: TRS party on Twitter)

Telangana MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla at the protest. (Photo: TRS party on Twitter)

Telangana CM KCR with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at the protest in Delhi (Photo: TRS party on Twitter)

Telangana CM KCR with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and other members (Photo: TRS party on Twitter)

Telangana CM KCR with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo: TRS party on Twitter)

Telangana CM KCR at the protest in Delhi (Photo: TRS party on Twitter)

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait speaking at the protest. Telangana CM KCR at the protest in Delhi (Photo: TRS party on Twitter)

Telangana CM KCR pays respects to statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar. (Photo: TRS party on Twitter)