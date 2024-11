Sambhal: Three people were killed and scores of others, including around 20 security personnel and four personnel of the administration, were injured as protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque here clashed with police on Sunday.

EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY ::: Sambhal: Police try to control the situation amid violence during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_24_2024_000200B)(PTI11_24_2024_000313B)

