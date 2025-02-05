Photos: Voting for high-stakes Delhi polls underway

New Delhi: Polling is underway across all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm, with officials ensuring a smooth and peaceful election process.
The Election Commission has put in place extensive security measures, deploying 220 paramilitary force companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards.
Around 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, prompting additional security reinforcements, including drone surveillance.
With inputs from IANS