Photos: Voting for high-stakes Delhi polls underway

New Delhi: Polling is underway across all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm, with officials ensuring a smooth and peaceful election process.

The Election Commission has put in place extensive security measures, deploying 220 paramilitary force companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards.

Around 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, prompting additional security reinforcements, including drone surveillance.

CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat while casting vote at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)

CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat casts vote at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A Pakistani Hindu refugee show her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first time during the Delhi Assembly elections, at resettlement colony in Majnu Ka Tila area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)

In this image released by @VPIndia via X on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with wife Sudesh Dhankhar poses for pictures after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi. (@VPIndia on X via PTI Photo)

In this image released by @AAPKAAVADHOJHA via X on Feb. 5, 2025, AAP candidate Avadh Ojha shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi. (@AAPKAAVADHOJHA via PTI Photo)

With inputs from IANS