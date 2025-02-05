Photos: Voting for high-stakes Delhi polls underway

Election Commission has put in place extensive security measures.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 5th February 2025 2:56 pm IST
Delhi polls
Voters wait in a queue to cast votes during the Delhi Assembly elections, at Nigam Pratibha Bal Vidyalaya, Chhattarpur in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Polling is underway across all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm, with officials ensuring a smooth and peaceful election process.

The Election Commission has put in place extensive security measures, deploying 220 paramilitary force companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards.

Around 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, prompting additional security reinforcements, including drone surveillance.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
Delhi polls
CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat while casting vote at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Delhi polls
CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat casts vote at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Delhi polls
New Delhi: A Pakistani Hindu refugee show her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first time during the Delhi Assembly elections, at resettlement colony in Majnu Ka Tila area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Delhi polls
In this image released by @VPIndia via X on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with wife Sudesh Dhankhar poses for pictures after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi. (@VPIndia on X via PTI Photo)
Delhi polls
In this image released by @AAPKAAVADHOJHA via X on Feb. 5, 2025, AAP candidate Avadh Ojha shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi. (@AAPKAAVADHOJHA via PTI Photo)

With inputs from IANS

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 5th February 2025 2:56 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button