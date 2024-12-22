Photos: Winter season in Jammu and Kashmir

Minimum temperature dropped to minus 8.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city.

Winter season in Jammu and Kashmir
Tourists click photographs as they visit the frozen Drung waterfall, at Tangmarg in Baramulla district, North Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

As the 40-day long period of extreme winter cold, locally called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on Saturday, the minimum temperature dropped to minus 8.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city, Jammu and Kashmir after 24 hours.

Most water pipes and water pump sets either have burst or remained frozen rock solid. In the winter, people in Srinagar city and other towns of the Valley found managing water a Herculean task.

The miseries of the locals are compounded by the shortages of electric power supply.

Winter season in Jammu and Kashmir
A shikara is seen parked on the banks of the frozen Dal Lake on a cold winter morning, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
Winter season in Jammu and Kashmir
An elderly vendor on the banks of partially-frozen Dal Lake on a cold winter morning. (PTI Photo)
Winter season in Jammu and Kashmir
A man walks on a frost-covered wooden bridge on a cold winter morning in the interiors of the Dal Lake, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
Winter season in Jammu and Kashmir
Migratory birds on a frozen part of Dal Lake on a foggy day, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
Winter season in Jammu and Kashmir
Tourists visit the frozen Drung waterfall, at Tangmarg in Baramulla district, North Kashmir. (PTI Photo)
Winter season in Jammu and Kashmir
The United Nations (UN) office, seen on a winter morning.(PTI Photo)

With inputs from IANS

