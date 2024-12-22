Photos: Winter season in Jammu and Kashmir

As the 40-day long period of extreme winter cold, locally called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on Saturday, the minimum temperature dropped to minus 8.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city, Jammu and Kashmir after 24 hours.
Most water pipes and water pump sets either have burst or remained frozen rock solid. In the winter, people in Srinagar city and other towns of the Valley found managing water a Herculean task.
The miseries of the locals are compounded by the shortages of electric power supply.
With inputs from IANS