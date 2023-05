Hyderabad: Director of the Department of Language and Culture Dr Mamidi Harikrishna, Architect Shrinivas Sulge, and Telugu Film Director Dasaradh unveiled World No Tobacco Day campaign poster at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad.

Managing Editor of Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, TSRTC MD Sajjanar, and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand also unveiled the posters.

World No Tobacco Day cloud campaign poster unveiled at TSRTC Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad

