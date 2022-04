Hyderabad: A huge number of worshippers offered prayer at Masjid-e-Mahboob Shahi on the second Friday of Ramzan. The mosque is located in Malakunta, Hyderabad.

Friday prayer at Masjid-e-Mahboob Shahi (Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq/Siasat.com)

Friday prayer at Masjid-e-Mahboob Shahi (Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq/Siasat.com)

Friday prayer at Masjid-e-Mahboob Shahi (Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq/Siasat.com)