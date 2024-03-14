Photos: WPL 2024: GG vs DC

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 14th March 2024 3:39 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' batters Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues run between the wickets during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals’ batters Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_13_2024_000342B)
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals’ batter Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals’ batter Shafali Verma plays a shot during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

