Photos: Yonex Sunrise India Open 2024

New Delhi: India's Prannoy H. S. returns a shot during his men's singles badminton match against Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2024, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_16_2024_000082B) New Delhi: India's Prannoy H. S. and Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen during their men's singles badminton match at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2024, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_16_2024_000077B) New Delhi: India's Prannoy H. S. celebrates a point during his men's singles badminton match against Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2024, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_16_2024_000101B) New Delhi: India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot during the men's singles Round of 32 badminton match against compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2024, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_16_2024_000206B) New Delhi: India's Priyanshu Rajawat and compatriot Lakshya Sen during the men's singles Round of 32 badminton match at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2024, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_16_2024_000205B) New Delhi: India's Priyanshu Rajawat celebrates a point during the men's singles Round of 32 badminton match against compatriot Lakshya Sen at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2024, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_16_2024_000201B) New Delhi: India's Priyanshu Rajawat celebrates his victory after the men's singles Round of 32 badminton match against compatriot Lakshya Sen at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2024, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_16_2024_000188B)