Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met the former CM of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao, today at the latter’s residence in Nandi Nagar, Hyderabad.

Jagan presented a bouquet and shawl to KCR and enquired about his health as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president underwent hip replacement surgery last month.