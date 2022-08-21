Physics Youtuber goes off book; likens sexual activity to jihad

A YouTube channel run by two coaching teachers who mainly prepare students for competitive examinations such as IIT-JEE, CET, Banking, Railways, school syllabus and various state board exams made comments on Islamophobia.

The channel – Sardana Tutorials – or @studyadda is run by a husband-wife duo – Lalit Sardana and Dr Shweta Sardana.

A video was recently uploaded by Lalit Sardana where behind the background of physics which explains the use of mirrors, and how light travels through convex and concave mirrors, he talks about masturbation and how this biological activity is ‘reducing the libido of Hindu men.’

The video begins with Sardana talking about Love Jihad.

Love Jihad is a term coined by Hindu extremists who are against inter-religion love or marriages, especially if the boy is a Muslim and the girl is a Hindu.

Sardana says, “Apart from destroying the lives of Hindu women, there is a huge conspiracy of destroying Hindu men.”

He further explains how Muslim men are tricking Hindu men into showing porn movies.

“What happens when one watches porn or adult movies? You feel excited and want to naturally have sexual relations with your partner. Now if you have an easy access to your partner, it is a good thing, but what if you do not have anyone around at that moment? You will start master-bullet (he meant mastrubation),” he says.

Sardana affirmingly says that Hindu men are undergoing this which ultimately will result in decreased libido.

He calls this ‘activity’ ‘jihad’.

“In the next 5-10 years we will see a decrease in sexual power within our Hindu men,” he said.

Then he goes on to blame the web series. According to him, the directors, and actors are all from the Muslim community.

“Who are their audiences? Its not from the Muslim community but, from our own Hindu community,” he says.

Sardana says that since Muslim women are chained with several rules and regulations of their religion, Hindu women end up watching such series.

“After watching, they (Hindu women) also want to have sexual relations with someone and if they are unable to find one, they master-bullet (masturbate),” he says.

You can watch the video here: