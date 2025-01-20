Pic talk: Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva in his 1st Telugu movie

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to make his Telugu film debut with the mythological epic Kannappa. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Vishnu Manchu and Mohan Babu, the movie is a grand pan-India project releasing worldwide on April 25, 2025.

Akshay’s First Look as Lord Shiva

The first look of Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva has left fans amazed. In the poster, Akshay stands tall on rocky terrain, holding a trident (trishul) and a small drum (damarukam). His look, complete with Shiva’s iconic blue throat, perfectly captures the power and grace of the deity.

Sharing the poster, Akshay wrote, “tepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for Kannappa. Honored to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya!”

This is the second time Akshay will play Lord Shiva, after his role in Oh My God 2.

A Star-Studded Cast

Kannappa features big stars from multiple industries, including Vishnu Manchu as Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvathi, and Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Sarathkumar in key roles.

A Grand Story

The film tells the story of Kannappa, one of Lord Shiva’s greatest devotees. With stunning visuals, powerful performances, and epic storytelling, Kannappa promises to be a cinematic masterpiece.

A Pan-India Release

The movie will release in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English, making it accessible to audiences across India.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Kannappa, and Akshay Kumar’s transformation as Lord Shiva has already created huge excitement. Save the date—April 25, 2025!