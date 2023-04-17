Pic talk: SRK’s black kurta and cigarette at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party

Mumbai: The annual Iftar party hosted by Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai on Sunday, April 16 was abuzz with excitement as several big Bollywood and television celebrities graced the event. However, fans and media alike couldn’t help but notice the absence of Shah Rukh Khan, while Salman Khan stole the limelight at the event last night. The star-studded gathering saw the who’s who of the Indian film industry come together for an evening of festivities and camaraderie, but the absence of the King of Bollywood left many upset.

Social media is now abuzz with nostalgia as old pictures of SRK from Baba Siddiqui’s previous years’ Iftar parties are resurfacing online. One particular photo from the 2016 event has gone viral, capturing SRK looking dashing as ever in a black kurta, with a cigarette in his hand. Fans and followers of the actor are reminiscing the glamorous moments from the past, and the image has become a talking point among netizens.

Exclusive pic of King #ShahRukhKhan from Baba Siddiqui iftaar party 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/dCfiDvzd4A — Harsh Mishra.. (@iamharsh55) April 16, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the 2022 bash but he missed this year’s star-studded Iftar party.

This year, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Sana Khan, Pooja Hegde, and others attended the party.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Dunki and Jawan starring Taapsee Pannu and Nayanthara in the female lead roles respectively. He also has an extended cameo in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh Khan’s last movie was Pathaan which did wonders at the box office.