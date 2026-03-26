Pics of Ranveer smoking while wearing turban are fake: Aditya Dhar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Thursday said the images of Ranveer Singh’s character smoking while wearing a turban are “completely untrue” and fabricated to create mischief.

Dhar also warned that such manipulation of the images will be “dealt with firmly”.

The filmmaker, who is basking in the glory of the film’s massive success on the big screen, said he is grateful and indebted for the overwhelming love that “Dhurandhar: The Revenge”, the second part of his espionage saga has received from the audiences across the country and the world.

“However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives.

“One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief,” Dhar said in a statement.

The filmmaker’s statement comes after a police complaint was filed against the makers and the actor for the image which shows Ranveer Singh’s character smoking while wearing a turban.

Dhar said he wanted to state this “unequivocally” that he holds the highest respect for the Sikh community.

“And every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest.

“I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to Al-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives,” he said in the statement.

A Mumbai-based Sikh organisation had raised objection to the images of Ranveer’s character smoking while in turban and also a scene where R Madhavan’s character recites verses from Guru Granth Sahib, which they said happens while he is smoking.

Madhavan issued a clarification on Wednesday to say that Dhar was very careful during the filming of the scene and his character puts out the cigarette before saying those lines.

“Dhurandhar: The Revenge” released on March 19 and has already crossed the mark of Rs 900 crore at the global box office, according to industry tracking site Sacnilk.

Featuring Ranveer in the lead role, the film is a follow-up to Dhar’s 2025 release “Dhurandhar”, which went on to earn over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office worldwide.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.