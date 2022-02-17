Pictures, videos from Bappi Lahiri’s funeral

Bappi Lahiri died of obstructive sleep apnea on Tuesday night, February 15

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Updated: 17th February 2022 12:03 pm IST
Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15 (Twitter)

Mumbai: The funeral of Bollywood’s legendary music singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has began at Vile Parle crematorium here. His family members, friends and film fraternity have gathered to pay last respect to the singer. Pictures and videos of his last rites are being shared on social media. Check them out below.

Bappi Lahiri, who had been in hospital for a month, where he was being treated for multiple health issues, died of obstructive sleep apnea on Tuesday night, February 15. He was 69.

Lahiri was married to Chitrani Lahiri and the couple has two children, a son, Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri.

Bappi Da began his journey in the music world as a child artiste at the age of 3. He first composed music for a Bengali film ‘Daadu’ and launched his Bollywood career with a film, ‘Nanha Shikari’.

He later went on to deliver several superhit songs like “Disco Dancer” and the song ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja…”, and later the superhit music for “Zakhmee”, “Lahu Ke Do Rang” and became Bollwood‘s King Of Disco.

