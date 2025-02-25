PIL against OGH: Telangana HC adjourns hearing to Feb 28

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, February 24 adjourned the hearing of PIL against Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for allegedly denying treatment over the absence of an Aadhar card to February 28.

The case stems from allegations that a woman and her daughter were denied treatment at the hospital in Hyderabad after they failed to produce their Aadhar card.

Srinivas Byreddy, a practising advocate from Hyderabad, filed the case complaining about the ‘unauthorised’ and ‘unlawful’ action of the hospital in insisting on an Aadhaar card for providing treatment to citizens.

The counsel representing the Telangana government denied the allegations, iterating that adequate treatment was provided to patients.

Following the arguments a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara asked the defendant to place the records before court in two days.

Osmania General Hospital denies allegations

On February 16, the Osmania General Hospital denied the allegations made by a woman. Authorities said that the patient received treatment at the hospital.

The woman, Pramila from Maredpalli in Mahbubnagar district, went to the hospital complaining of fatigue along with her minor daughter. However, she was disallowed admission by the hospital staff when they demanded her Aadhaar card which she did not have.

For the last six months, Pramila faced a series of tragedies when her husband, Suresh, passed away after a prolonged illness.

Tragedy struck again when her young son died in a road accident a month ago.

Struggling to cope, Pramila moved to Hyderabad with her six-year-old daughter in search of a better life. She took up small jobs and when unemployed, she resorted to begging.

With no house for shelter, Pramila and her daughter spent most of their days outside the Osmania Hospital begging and relying on food from passersby.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the resident medical officer (RMO) Siddiqui categorically denied the allegations.

“The concerned woman was brought to the hospital by a person. We provided the treatment like scanning and ultrasound and she left afterwards. Unfortunately, the person abandoned the woman and her daughter. Afterwards, she was found in Begum Bazar. Today, she returned to Osmania again,” the RMO said.

“Osmania Hospital did not deny any treatment to the woman just because she did not have her Aadhaar card. The woman is in good health,” the RMO added.