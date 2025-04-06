PIL filed in Telangana HC against betting ads on Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Telangana High Court, urging authorities to take immediate action against advertisements promoting betting and gambling apps displayed on Hyderabad Metro Rail trains and stations.

The petitioner, N Nagur Babu, an advocate from KPHB Colony, has sought directives for the removal of such advertisements, claiming they promote illegal betting apps and their activities.

The plea names Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd, civic authorities, and police officials as respondents and calls for their intervention in addressing the issue.

PIL seeks ED, CBI probe into deals

Additionally, Babu has requested the court to direct the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate financial transactions and agreements between Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd and offshore betting platforms such as FairPlay, 1xBAT, MyJackpot777, among others.

In his petition, Babu highlighted that many of these platforms operate from foreign jurisdictions without authorization to function in India.

Also Read Hyderabad police bust IPL betting racket, three held

HMR encouraging illegal betting by advertising such entities: PIL

By advertising these entities, he argued, Hyderabad Metro Rail is inadvertently encouraging unsuspecting individuals to engage in illegal betting activities.

He further cited ongoing ED investigations into such platforms, which have reportedly led to the seizure of approximately Rs 399 crore linked to illicit operations.

The advocate also emphasized the need for a thorough probe into the matter and urged the court to order an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure accountability and transparency.