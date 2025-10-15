PIL filed in Telangana HC seeking mandatory PTAs and SGBs in all schools

Petitioner urges Telangana HC to enforce law mandating PTAs and School Governing Bodies in all schools for better governance and transparency.

File photo of Telangana High Court
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, October 14, took up a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Uppu Mallikarjun Patil seeking a judicial directive for the state government to ensure the mandatory formation of Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) and School Governing Bodies (SGBs) in all educational institutions across Telangana.

The petitioner contended that the statutory provisions under the Telangana Education Act, 1982, and related government orders mandating such bodies have been widely neglected by schools, undermining participatory governance and transparency in school management.

Advocate Vijay Gopal, representing the petitioner, submitted that under Section 30 of the Telangana Education Act, 1982, and Government Order (GO) Ms. No. 246 dated October 17, 1987, every educational institution, government, aided, or private is required to establish a PTA to ensure participatory governance and accountability.

However, many schools in the state have failed to comply with this legal mandate, violating the Act and related rules, the petitioner said.

The petitioner further urged the court to direct authorities to constitute School Governing Bodies in all private and aided institutions, as per GO Ms. No. 1, Education (PS.2), dated January 1, 1994.

It was argued that failure to comply with these provisions compromises transparency and undermines the Right to Education guaranteed under Article 21A of the Constitution.

Govt seeks time

The state government sought time to obtain instructions from the Education department.

The Bench granted six weeks for the state to respond and posted the matter for further hearing.

