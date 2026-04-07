PIL in HC challenges Centre’s top ranking to Shamirpet PS

Petitioner alleges probe lapses, refusal to register complaints and an ACB case against an officer; HC seeks replies from Centre and State on ranking process.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th April 2026 8:35 am IST
Shamirpet police station with their staff
Shamirpet police station with their staff

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, April 6, issued notices to both the central and state governments seeking an explanation over the allocation of the 7th rank at the national level to Shamirpet Police Station in Hyderabad in 2025.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Lokahita Society, which challenged the authorities’ inaction on a representation submitted in February.

Allegations of poor performance

During the hearing, senior counsel Ravichander and advocate S Gautham, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the police station’s performance has been unsatisfactory. They alleged lapses in investigations, negligence in registering complaints, and overall inefficiency in functioning.

Subhan Bakery

Concerns over transparency in ranking process

The petitioner’s counsel contended that awarding the top rank in the state and 7th rank nationally to such a police station was arbitrary and unjustified. They further argued that the ranking process, conducted under the supervision of the Home department, lacked transparency and did not reflect the station’s actual performance.

Reference to the corruption case

It was also brought to the court’s attention that an officer from the same police station is facing a case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), raising further concerns about the credibility of the ranking.

Court seeks detailed responses

After hearing the arguments, Justice EV Venugopal issued notices to the Union Home Ministry, the state chief secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP), the vigilance commissioner, the special chief secretary of the Home department, and ACB officials.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

The respondents have been directed to file detailed counter-affidavits. The court adjourned the matter to the 20th of this month for further hearing.

According to the centre, the rankings evaluate stations on their overall performance, the quality of their interactions with complaints, timely grievance redressal, record maintenance, cleanliness, landscaping, staff conduct, and effective Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) operations.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th April 2026 8:35 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button