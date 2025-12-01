Shamirpet police station ranked best in Telangana, 7th nationwide

The rankings evaluate stations on their overall performance, the quality of their interactions with complaints and other factors.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 1st December 2025 9:16 pm IST
Shamirpet police station with their staff
Shamirpet police station with their staff

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs’ annual list of best-performing police stations ranked Cyberabad’s Shamirpet police station seventh in the country and first in Telangana, earning nationwide acclaim for its performance.

The rankings evaluate stations on their overall performance, the quality of their interactions with complaints, timely grievance redressal, record maintenance, cleanliness, landscaping, staff conduct, and effective Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) operations.

As part of the MHA’s annual assessment, Shamirpet Police Station ranked highest among Telangana stations under the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Senior officers, including Medchal DCP Koti Reddy, Additional DCP Purushotham, ACP Balagangireddy, and Inspector Srinath, congratulated the staff, calling the recognition a testament to sustained discipline rather than a one-off achievement.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Shamirpet police station is located on the Main Road near Primary Health Center Shamirpet, Secunderabad.

Meanwhile, the Gazipur police station in Delhi has been named the best police station nationally of 2025, reflecting exemplary performance, policing, crime control, and community partnership.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 1st December 2025 9:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button