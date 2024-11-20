Piles of garbage raise health concerns in Hyderabad’s Kalapathar

Hyderabad: While the government is working to develop Hyderabad as a global city, poor sanitation in some areas, especially in the old city, is creating serious health problems. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) replaced garbage cans with a door-to-door waste collection system using auto-trolleys. However, piles of garbage are still seen in many parts of the old city.

Residents of Kalapathar have raised concerns about uncollected garbage and stagnant drainage in their area. They say the foul smell from the waste has made life difficult for both locals and passers-by. Shopkeepers have also complained that the unhygienic conditions are affecting their businesses.

At a time when diseases and infections are increasing, the lack of proper waste disposal is adding to health risks. Locals say they have complained to their corporators many times, but no proper action has been taken.

People in the area suggest that bringing back garbage pits could help control the spread of waste, reducing the risk of illness. They have requested the Mayor of Hyderabad and the GHMC Commissioner to ensure proper waste disposal and improve sanitation services.

Immediate action is needed to solve these problems, as poor sanitation could harm public health and undo the city’s progress toward becoming a clean and modern city.