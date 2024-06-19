Pilgrims flock to Quba Mosque in Madinah after performing Haj rituals

The Quba Mosque in Madinah City where Prophet Muhammad stayed for 10 years, holds immense significance for Muslims.

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 19th June 2024 6:16 pm IST
Quba Mosque
Pilgrims at Quba Mosque (Photo: SPA)

Following completing the Haj rituals in Makkah, thousands of pilgrims have flocked to the historic Quba Mosque and other Mosques in Madinah.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Quba Mosque was overflowing with pilgrims following the completion of Haj rituals. The Mosque which can accommodate up to 13,000 worshippers have opened its doors to welcome the influx of worshipers from around the world.

The Saudi authorities ensure the safety and continent journey of pilgrims by enforcing security guidance and health services in place.

About Quba Mosque

The Quba Mosque in Madinah City where Prophet Muhammad stayed for 10 years, holds immense significance for Muslims. This was the first mosque built in the city by Prophet Muhammad after he migrated from Makkah. It is considered the second holiest site in Islam after the Masjid al-Haram.

